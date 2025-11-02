Suspect wanted for multiple crimes nabbed with Ice in Modara

A suspect, who had warrants issued for multiple criminal offenses, was arrested by the Colombo North Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau in possession of the drug crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’).

The arrest was made yesterday (01) in the Lellama area of the Modara Police Division, said police.

At the time of the arrest, the police recovered 26 grams and 890 milligrams of ‘Ice’ from the possession of the suspect.

The arrested individual is a 25-year-old resident of Samithpura, Mattakkuliya, and has been produced before the Modara Police Station.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect is the same individual for whom warrants had been issued for several criminal offenses, said police.

Modara Police are continuing their investigation.