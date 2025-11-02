Youth dies, 3 injured in explosion at Kiriporuwa Estate Rubber Factory

A 25-year-old youth died on the spot in a tragic accident at the Kiriporuwa Estate rubber factory in Yatiyanthota today (02) at around 8:00 a.m.

The accident occurred due to an unexpected explosion accompanied by a loud noise from a boiler used to mix chemicals with rubber latex.

The youth, who was working near the machine, sustained fatal injuries and succumbed instantly, said Ada Derana reporter.

The deceased has been identified as Rajinikan, a 25-year-old resident of the estate.

Three other workers, who sustained serious injuries in the explosion, have been admitted to the Base Hospital Karawanella.

Ruwanwella Police have conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident.