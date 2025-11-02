New hotline to report environmental and forest damage in Sri Lanka

New hotline to report environmental and forest damage in Sri Lanka

November 2, 2025   10:50 am

The Minister of Environment announced that a new hotline, 1995, will be functional from tomorrow for the public to provide information regarding any damage to Sri Lanka’s forest system or the environment.

The primary objective of establishing this unit is to enhance the efficiency of forest and wildlife conservation operations and to prevent and suppress forest-related crimes.

It has been reported that security forces and officers of the Department of Wildlife Conservation in the relevant areas will carry out immediate operations based on the information received through the hotline.

Furthermore, by integrating and analyzing the data and information received by this operational unit, details of forest crimes will be collected, categorized, and analyzed through a centralized system. 

This data will then be utilized to develop strategies to identify areas where forest crimes are prevalent and to take prompt action against such activities.

