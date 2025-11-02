Nearly Rs. 5 bln worth of Ice and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel

Over 350 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and heroin, with an estimated value of around Rs. 5 billion, were seized from a fishing trawler, the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), confirmed.

Accordingly, it has been reported that 16 bags containing the narcotics were found on the vessel.

The multi-day fishing vessel, suspected of carrying narcotics, was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy in the deep seas off the country’s western coast and brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning (2nd November).

The seizure was carried out during a special naval operation conducted yesterday, following credible intelligence about a fishing vessel transporting a large consignment of narcotics in the deep seas off Sri Lanka’s western coast.

Acting on the intelligence, Sri Lanka Navy personnel deployed long-range naval assets to intercept the vessel. Upon boarding and inspecting the trawler, Navy officers apprehended six suspects on board.