Over 1,300 arrested in Nation United  National Drive anti-drug raids

November 2, 2025   12:13 pm

A total of 1,314 suspects were arrested in raids conducted yesterday (01) under the island-wide anti-drug operation launched under the theme “Nation United – National Drive”, aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country.

According to the Police Media Division, officers recovered 1 kilogram and 202 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), 863 grams and 137 milligrams of heroin, and several other types of narcotics, including Kush, during the raids.

Detention orders have been obtained against 31 of the arrested suspects, while investigations into illegal assets have been initiated against four others, said police.

The police further stated that eight individuals identified as drug addicts have been referred for rehabilitation.

