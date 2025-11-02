The appointment of 303 graduates, including community health medical officers, to the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Medical Service—aimed at strengthening the country’s local Ayurvedic medical sector—is scheduled to take place tomorrow (03).

The ceremony will be held at the Colombo District Secretariat Auditorium under the patronage of the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

According to the Ministry of Health, this marks the largest single recruitment of medical officers to the local Ayurvedic medical sector since 2018.

In order to enhance the future effectiveness of Ayurvedic services in the country, improve the quality of patient care, and address the existing vacancies for Primary Grade Medical Officer (PGMO) posts in the Sri Lanka Ayurvedic Medical Service, the Department of Ayurveda has undertaken these recruitments under the instructions and guidance of Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The appointees have undergone one year of comprehensive training under the supervision of Ayurveda specialists and experienced Ayurveda doctors at Central Government and Provincial Council Ayurveda Hospitals across the country.

The Ministry of Health stated that the newly recruited medical officers will be assigned to institutions and hospitals operating under both the Line Ministry and Provincial Councils, as well as several other provincial government institutions.

Furthermore, the Department of Ayurveda has taken steps to strengthen efforts to control the spread of communicable and non-communicable diseases and epidemics in Sri Lanka, and to deploy these Ayurvedic doctors to areas where kidney diseases are prevalent in order to expand healthcare coverage.