Four people, including two women dead in separate road accidents

Four people, including two women, have died in separate road accidents that occurred in several areas in the past 24 hours, police stated.

According to police, the accidents took place in Nittambuwa, Thalawa, Hettipola and Puttalam.

In Thihariya, Nittambuwa, a pedestrian was fatally injured when a motorcycle collided with her as she was crossing the road. She succumbed to her injuries upon admission to the Wathupitiwala Hospital.

The deceased was a 61-year-old woman residing in Thihariya.

In Haguranketha, Thalawa, a 29-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident when his motorcycle collided with a tractor coming from the opposite direction.

Additionally, in Hettipola, a 23-year-old youth was killed when his motorcycle overturned after he lost control of it, according to police.

Meanwhile, in Sirambiadiya, Puttalam, a collision between two lorries caused one lorry to swerve, resulting in four women falling onto the road. One of the women, who was seriously injured in the accident, died upon admission to the Puttalam Hospital.

The deceased was a 55-year-old woman from Mannar.