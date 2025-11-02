Human-Elephant Conflict: Project launched to drive away wild elephants living outside protected areas

Human-Elephant Conflict: Project launched to drive away wild elephants living outside protected areas

November 2, 2025   03:13 pm

A project to drive away herds of wild elephants living outside protected areas in the Hambantota District is scheduled to begin today (02).

The purpose of the operation is to protect the lives and property of residents as well as the lives of the elephants. It involves driving back the elephants that have broken through electric fences and entered villages, returning them beyond the fenced areas.

Reports indicate that around 2,000 personnel, including officers from the Department of Wildlife Conservation, the Sri Lanka Air Force, Police and the Civil Defense Force are expected to take part in the operation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)

An 'underworld culture' has taken over the country instead of development - Opposition Leader (English)

An 'underworld culture' has taken over the country instead of development - Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka's youth should be innovators and dreamers - Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka's youth should be innovators and dreamers - Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)