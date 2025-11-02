Human-Elephant Conflict: Project launched to drive away wild elephants living outside protected areas

A project to drive away herds of wild elephants living outside protected areas in the Hambantota District is scheduled to begin today (02).

The purpose of the operation is to protect the lives and property of residents as well as the lives of the elephants. It involves driving back the elephants that have broken through electric fences and entered villages, returning them beyond the fenced areas.

Reports indicate that around 2,000 personnel, including officers from the Department of Wildlife Conservation, the Sri Lanka Air Force, Police and the Civil Defense Force are expected to take part in the operation.