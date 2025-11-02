Suspect arrested for shooting two persons in Kalawana

The suspect involved in the shooting of two individuals in Delgoda, Kalawana on Friday (31) has been arrested by the Kalawana Police.

The arrested individual is a resident of Koswatta, Kalawana.

According to police, the arrest was made following information received by the Police Emergency Unit.

The suspect was hiding inside a house in Elawella, Kalawana, at the time of arrest. Police also seized a 12-bore firearm believed to have been used in the shooting, along with six cartridges and a knife.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before court.