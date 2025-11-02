Suspect arrested for shooting two persons in Kalawana

Suspect arrested for shooting two persons in Kalawana

November 2, 2025   03:42 pm

The suspect involved in the shooting of two individuals in Delgoda, Kalawana on Friday (31) has been arrested by the Kalawana Police.

The arrested individual is a resident of Koswatta, Kalawana.

According to police, the arrest was made following information received by the Police Emergency Unit.

The suspect was hiding inside a house in Elawella, Kalawana, at the time of arrest. Police also seized a 12-bore firearm believed to have been used in the shooting, along with six cartridges and a knife.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)

An 'underworld culture' has taken over the country instead of development - Opposition Leader (English)

An 'underworld culture' has taken over the country instead of development - Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka's youth should be innovators and dreamers - Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka's youth should be innovators and dreamers - Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)