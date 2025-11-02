Suspect arrested for shooting two persons in Kalawana
November 2, 2025 03:42 pm
The suspect involved in the shooting of two individuals in Delgoda, Kalawana on Friday (31) has been arrested by the Kalawana Police.
The arrested individual is a resident of Koswatta, Kalawana.
According to police, the arrest was made following information received by the Police Emergency Unit.
The suspect was hiding inside a house in Elawella, Kalawana, at the time of arrest. Police also seized a 12-bore firearm believed to have been used in the shooting, along with six cartridges and a knife.
The suspect is scheduled to be produced before court.