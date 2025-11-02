Four women, including Sri Lankan refugee, drown while playing at Chennai beach

Four women, including Sri Lankan refugee, drown while playing at Chennai beach

November 2, 2025   03:51 pm

Four women were washed ashore at Chennai’s Ennore beach on Friday while playing with the waves. One of them were a Sri Lankan refugee.

The deceased have been identified as Shalini (17), Gayathri (18), Bhavani (19), and Devaki (30), a resident of a Sri Lankan refugee camp. All four were employed at a private cloth store in Gummidipundi.

According to police sources, the women had gone to a secluded stretch of the Ennore beach to spend time together. While playing near the water, Shalini was reportedly swept away by a giant wave. In a desperate attempt to save her, Gayathri, Bhavani, and Devaki rushed into the sea but were also pulled in by the strong current.

Fishermen later recovered the bodies with the help of local authorities. The remains were sent to Stanley Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Ennore Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Source: India Today
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)

An 'underworld culture' has taken over the country instead of development - Opposition Leader (English)

An 'underworld culture' has taken over the country instead of development - Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka's youth should be innovators and dreamers - Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka's youth should be innovators and dreamers - Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)