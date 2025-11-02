Over 3,000 arrested in three days under national anti-narcotics drive

More than 3,000 individuals have been arrested within three days since the launch of the nationwide operation to eradicate drugs from the country under the theme “Nation United – National Drive”.

According to police, a total of 3,361 suspects have been arrested during 3,370 raids conducted across the island.

Investigations into illegally acquired assets have been initiated against six suspects while further investigations are being carried out against 72 others under detention orders, police said.

Additionally, 38 drug addicts identified during the operation have been referred for rehabilitation.

During the three-day operation, police also seized 2 kilograms and 91 grams of heroin and 4 kilograms and 185 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) among other drugs.