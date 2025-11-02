Owner of fishing vessel seized with nearly Rs. 5 bln worth of narcotics detained

The owner of the multi-day fishing vessel which was seized with an estimated value of around Rs. 5 billion worth of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and heroin, has been arrested in Galle by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Accordingly, police have obtained a seven-day detention order for further questioning.

Over 350 kilograms of ‘Ice’ and heroin were seized from a fishing trawler in deep seas off Sri Lanka’s western coast.

Accordingly, it was reported that 16 bags containing the narcotics were found on the vessel.

The multi-day fishing vessel, suspected of carrying narcotics, was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy in seas off the western coast and brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning (02).

The seizure was carried out during a special naval operation conducted yesterday, following credible intelligence about a fishing vessel transporting a large consignment of narcotics in the deep seas off Sri Lanka’s western coast.

Acting on the intelligence, Sri Lanka Navy personnel deployed long-range naval assets to intercept the vessel. Upon boarding and inspecting the trawler, Navy officers apprehended six suspects on board.