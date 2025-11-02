Owner of fishing vessel seized with nearly Rs. 5 bln worth of narcotics detained

Owner of fishing vessel seized with nearly Rs. 5 bln worth of narcotics detained

November 2, 2025   04:35 pm

The owner of the multi-day fishing vessel which was seized with an estimated value of around Rs. 5 billion worth of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and heroin, has been arrested in Galle by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Accordingly, police have obtained a seven-day detention order for further questioning.

Over 350 kilograms of ‘Ice’ and heroin were seized from a fishing trawler in deep seas off Sri Lanka’s western coast.

Accordingly, it was reported that 16 bags containing the narcotics were found on the vessel.

The multi-day fishing vessel, suspected of carrying narcotics, was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy in seas off the western coast and brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning (02).

The seizure was carried out during a special naval operation conducted yesterday, following credible intelligence about a fishing vessel transporting a large consignment of narcotics in the deep seas off Sri Lanka’s western coast.

Acting on the intelligence, Sri Lanka Navy personnel deployed long-range naval assets to intercept the vessel. Upon boarding and inspecting the trawler, Navy officers apprehended six suspects on board.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)

An 'underworld culture' has taken over the country instead of development - Opposition Leader (English)

An 'underworld culture' has taken over the country instead of development - Opposition Leader (English)

Sri Lanka's youth should be innovators and dreamers - Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

Sri Lanka's youth should be innovators and dreamers - Minister Sunil Handunnetti (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.11.01

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)

IGP summoned to Parliament for discussion on security for MPs (English)