31 arrested with narcotics at music event in Kimbulawala

November 2, 2025   05:05 pm

A total of 31 males and females have been arrested for the possession of narcotics while attending a music event in Kimbulawala, Mirihana, police stated.

Police reported that the arrests took place at the event held last evening in Kimbulawala, where the group of youth had gathered.

It is reported that over 500 people had attended the event.

The Mirihana Division Crime Investigation Unit and the Mirihana Police discovered various types of narcotics in the possession of the arrested group.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate today (02).

