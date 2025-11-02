Parliamentary staff preparing for trade union action during Budget session?

November 2, 2025   05:41 pm

Parliamentary staff are preparing to stage a trade union action during the upcoming budget session, according to parliamentary sources.

It is stated that the staff are planning this action in protest against the committee report on the administrative restructuring of Parliament.

The committee report on the restructuring of the administrative framework of Parliament has already been forwarded to the heads of parliamentary departments for further review.

Parliamentary sources note that staff strongly oppose the report.

Parliament consists of nine departments, with approximately 850 employees serving across them.

Accordingly, the staff have reportedly reached a consensus to carry out unofficial trade union action regarding this matter.

The employees have also proposed that the protest be conducted during the upcoming budget session.

