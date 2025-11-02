Issuance of NICs continuing without interruption: Dept. for Registration of Persons

The issuance of National Identity Cards (NICs) is continuing without interruption, the Department for Registration of Persons stated.

The Department noted that it has received approximately 1.5 million applications for NICs at present.

The printing and issuance of these identity cards are currently being carried out in an orderly manner.

Additionally, other ordinary applicants who visit the Department daily to obtain NICs are also issued identity cards continuously without any disruption.

Due to the cancellation of several procurement processes initiated for purchasing pre-printed blank cards used for NIC printing, a shortage of cards occurred, the department said in a statement.

To manage the shortage and continue issuing NICs, for the past five years, the Department has been issuing letters of identity verification to school applicants as a temporary replacement for NICs.

Approximately 2.3 million pre-printed blank cards ordered last year have been delivered to the Department.

The procurement process for additional pre-printed blank cards for future needs has already been initiated and is underway, the Department for Registration of Person said.

Accordingly, all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that NICs are issued to all Sri Lankan citizens without delay or obstruction in the future, the Department added further.