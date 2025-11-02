Steps will be taken to provide necessary security for MPs after conducting existing threats: Police

Steps will be taken to provide necessary security for Members of Parliament (MPs) after conducting an analysis of existing security threats, Sri Lanka Police stated.

Police noted that MPs who require additional security can submit a written request for it.

Accordingly, after analyzing the threats faced by them, if it is confirmed that additional security is necessary, arrangements will be made to provide that protection.

It has also been reported that a group of MPs has requested that they be issued pistols for their personal protection.

A special discussion on the security of MPs was recently held with the participation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Following the discussion, the Speaker and the IGP agreed to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of MPs.

However, it has not been decided to issue firearms to all MPs.