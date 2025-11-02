Vatican Foreign Minister to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

Vatican Foreign Minister to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow

November 2, 2025   09:05 pm

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka tomorrow (03).

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from tomorrow to November 8, 2025, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is undertaken at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Holy See.

During the visit, Archbishop Gallagher will call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and will hold official talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath.

A special commemorative event marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations will also be held in Colombo, where Archbishop Gallagher will deliver an address.

The programme will include visits to sites of cultural and religious significance across the country including churches affected by the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019, the Ministry added further.

