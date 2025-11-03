Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

Mainly fair weather expected to prevail today

November 3, 2025   06:29 am

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m, today (03), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other areas of the island. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the midnight and early hours of the morning, it said. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

