King to strip Andrew of his final military title, minister says

The government is “working to remove” Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s last honorary military title at the King’s request, the defence secretary has said.

John Healey said King Charles had “indicated that’s what he wishes”.

Andrew, who was stripped of his title as a prince on Thursday, retained his rank as a Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy after giving up his other military positions in 2022.

Healey told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “This is a move that’s right, it’s a move the King has indicated we should take and we’re working on that at the moment.”

Andrew spent decades in public life as a war hero and prince, but has since suffered a major fall from grace.

The King’s younger brother had a 22-year career in the Royal Navy, and served as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War.

He also commanded the mine countermeasures vessel HMS Cottesmore.

This week, he lost his last remaining royal titles and privileges following months of pressure over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has always denied wrongdoing.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, royal author and journalist Valentine Low said this latest move, to lose his final military title, will be a “blow” to Andrew.

“Royals, and particularly Andrew, are very proud and determined to hang onto military titles,” he said.

“It seems the King is intent on taking absolutely everything away from his brother. It’s a flinty eyed ruthlessness he’s displaying.”

Andrew had already returned his other military titles and royal patronages in 2022, and stopped using the title His Royal Highness in an official capacity, after he was accused of sexual abuse in a civil case in the US.

He later settled the case brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, a victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, who alleged Andrew sexually abused her when she was a teenager - something Andrew has consistently denied.

Military titles that Andrew lost at the time included colonel of the Grenadier Guards - one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British army.

He also lost several overseas honorary roles, including colonel-in-chief of The Royal Highland Fusiliers Of Canada, and colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment.

Source: BBC

--Agencies