10 arrested in Kilinochchi for obstructing STF officers

November 3, 2025   07:30 am

Five men and five women have been arrested for obstructing a group of Kilinochchi Police Special Task Force (STF) officers during a raid on an illegal alcohol operation in the Sudalakulam area of the Ramanathapuram Police Division, injuring two officers and freeing a suspect.

However, a group of individuals armed with iron rods and wooden poles had attacked the officers, freed the suspect, and fled the scene, police said. 

Two STF officers who were injured in the attack are currently receiving treatment at the Kilinochchi General Hospital. 

Following the incident, officers from the Ramanathapuram Police Station arrested 10 suspects, including five women, in connection with the assault.

The suspects are aged between 16 and 32 years, while the female suspects are residents of the Ramanathapuram area and are aged between 26 and 45 years.

They are scheduled to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court today (03).

