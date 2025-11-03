One dead in motorcycle-car collision in Kitulgala

A motorcyclist has reportedly died in a road accident near the 39th-kilometre post on the Hatton–Kitulgala road, in the Kitulgala Police Division.

According to police, the accident had occurred when a car traveling from Kitulgala towards Hatton collided head-on with a motorcycle that travelled from the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist had sustained serious injuries in the crash and succumbed to his injuries upon admission to the Theligama Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 44-year-old resident of the Kitulgala area.

The body has been placed at the Theligama Hospital morgue, while the Kitulgala Police have launched further investigations into the incident.