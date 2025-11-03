Wana Surakuma joint operations unit to be established today

The Ministry of Environment announced that the ‘Wana Surakuma’ Joint Operations Unit will be inaugurated today (03), with the objective of conserving Sri Lanka’s natural forest resources.

The unit will function under the Ministry of Environment and can be reached through the 24-hour hotline ‘1995’, the ministry said.

Accordingly, the unit will comprise representatives from the Department of Wildlife Conservation, the Forest Department, the Police Special Task Force (STF), and the Tri-Forces.

The Ministry also stated that through this unit, the public can be acknowledged regarding the damages caused to Sri Lanka’s forest system and related environmental issues through this unit.

The ‘Wana Surakuma’ Unit aims to gather information on the increasing number of forest-related crimes, conduct joint operations to curb such activities, and ensure that accurate and credible information is shared with the public.

The operational unit is scheduled to be officially inaugurated today under the patronage of the Minister of Environment, Dr. Dammika Patabendi, and the Deputy Minister of Environment, Mr. Anton Jayakody.