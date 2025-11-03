Two arrested for verbally abusing and threatening female Buddhist monk

Two suspects have been arrested by Wattala Police for allegedly engaging in disorderly conduct in a public place in connection with an incident in which a female Buddhist monk was threatened and verbally abused.

A video of the incident, showing the suspects verbally abusing and threatening the female Buddhist monk, is widely circulating on social media.

The incident had occurred last night (02) near the Sri Ratnaavali Bhikshuni Aramaya in the Kerawalapitiya area of the Wattala Police Division.

The arrested individuals are aged 58 and 67 while they are residents of the Wattala area.

The duo is scheduled to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today (03).