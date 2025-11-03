Two arrested for verbally abusing and threatening female Buddhist monk

Two arrested for verbally abusing and threatening female Buddhist monk

November 3, 2025   09:30 am

Two suspects have been arrested by Wattala Police for allegedly engaging in disorderly conduct in a public place in connection with an incident in which a female Buddhist monk was threatened and verbally abused.

A video of the incident, showing the suspects verbally abusing and threatening the female Buddhist monk, is widely circulating on social media. 

The incident had occurred last night (02) near the Sri Ratnaavali Bhikshuni Aramaya in the Kerawalapitiya area of the Wattala Police Division.

The arrested individuals are aged 58 and 67 while they are residents of the Wattala area.

The duo is scheduled to be produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today (03).

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow 񟬻' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow 񟬻' emergency hotline introduced (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)

Public urged to utilise reusable bags and cut down on polythene use (English)