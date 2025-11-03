Tuition classes targeting 2025 A/L exams prohibited from midnight tomorrow

The 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examination is scheduled to commence on November 10 and continue until December 5, the Commissioner General of Examinations, A. K. S. Indika Kumari Liyanage, said.

The Commissioner stated that all arrangements have been made to conduct the examination at 2,362 centres across the island.

A total of 340,525 candidates, including 246,521 school candidates and 94,004 private candidates, are expected to sit for the examination this year.

She added that all promotional activities related to the examination including tuition classes, specialist seminars, lectures, workshops, and discussions of mock question papers will be prohibited from midnight tomorrow (04).

The Commissioner further stated that admission cards for both school and private candidates have now been issued. Candidates who have not received their admission cards can access them on the Department of Examinations website from today (03).

Commenting further the Commissioner said:

“At this stage, as students have completed subject recommendations and are preparing for the examination, I request them to maintain a positive mental state. There is no change in the question papers, they are the same as last year. I advise students to follow the timetable, read the question papers carefully, organize their answers, and complete them within the allocated time.”

The Commissioner also urged the parents to ensure a calm and supportive home environment to help their children approach the final-year examination without undue pressure.