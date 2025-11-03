SC dismisses writ petitions against freezing assets of Keheliya and family

The Supreme Court has dismissed three writ petitions filed seeking to nullify the order issued by the Colombo High Court to freeze the assets belonging to former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his family members.

The petitions have been filed by former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella’s family members, Ada Derana reporter said.

The petitions were considered and dismissed by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, chaired by Justice Janak de Silva, after reviewing the facts presented in the relevant petitions.