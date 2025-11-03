Vatican Foreign Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

Vatican Foreign Minister arrives in Sri Lanka

November 3, 2025   11:42 am

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See has arrived in Sri Lanka, a short while ago. 

Archbishop Gallagher was received, upon arrival in the country, by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra.

Archbishop Gallagher will undertake the official visit to Sri Lanka until November 8, 2025, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit is undertaken at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Holy See.

During the visit, Archbishop Gallagher will call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and will hold official talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath.

A special commemorative event marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations will also be held in Colombo, where Archbishop Gallagher will deliver an address.

The programme will include visits to sites of cultural and religious significance across the country including churches affected by the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019, the Ministry added further.

