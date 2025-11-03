Woman who obstructed police officers on duty further remanded

Woman who obstructed police officers on duty further remanded

November 3, 2025   12:20 pm

The woman seen in a video widely circulating on social media, obstructing duties of police officers on traffic duty and verbally abusing them in Udugampola, has been further remanded until November 10.

The Magistrate issued the order after the suspect was produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court.

The 46-year-old woman in question is a resident of Dematagoda. 

In the video, the woman in question is seen interfering with the duties of police officers by claiming to be the sister of a senior police officer.

However, the Police Media Division stated that the suspect’s claim of being related to a Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) is completely false.

