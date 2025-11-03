Youth arrested with Kush cannabis worth over Rs. 21 mln at BIA

A 28-year old Sri Lankan national has been arrested by officers of the Narcotics Control Unit (NCU) of Sri Lanka Customs for attempting to smuggle nearly 2.7 kilograms of ‘Kush’ cannabis into the country.

The suspect had arrived in the country from Bangkok, Thailand via Chennai, India carrying the seized consignment of ‘Kush’ with an estimated street value of over Rs. 21 million.

The arrest was made today (03) at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) when the passenger arrived in the country onboard IndiGo flight 6E 1171.

The narcotics were discovered concealed inside the suspect’s checked luggage.

Following preliminary investigations by the NCU, the suspect and the recovered narcotics were handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigations.