Six cannabis cultivations raided within forest reserve in Haldummulla

November 3, 2025   12:56 pm

Six cannabis cultivations within the Akkara Seeya Forest Reserve in Haldummulla have been raided by police, and six individuals who were guarding the cultivations have been arrested by the Haldummulla Police. 

The cultivations contained over 85,000 mature cannabis plants and four small nurseries, all of which were burnt and destroyed during the operation, according to police.  

The arrested suspects have been identified as residents of the Hambegamuwa and Kalthota areas.

The raid had been conducted following a tip-off received by the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Haldummulla Police.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court today (03).

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow 񟬻' emergency hotline introduced (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

