Six cannabis cultivations raided within forest reserve in Haldummulla

Six cannabis cultivations within the Akkara Seeya Forest Reserve in Haldummulla have been raided by police, and six individuals who were guarding the cultivations have been arrested by the Haldummulla Police.

The cultivations contained over 85,000 mature cannabis plants and four small nurseries, all of which were burnt and destroyed during the operation, according to police.

The arrested suspects have been identified as residents of the Hambegamuwa and Kalthota areas.

The raid had been conducted following a tip-off received by the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Haldummulla Police.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Bandarawela Magistrate’s Court today (03).