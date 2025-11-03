Organised criminal Welle Sarangas close associate Samaposha arrested

Organised criminal Welle Sarangas close associate Samaposha arrested

November 3, 2025   01:03 pm

An organized criminal gang member identified as ‘Madusanka’, who is also known by the alias ‘Samaposha’, has been arrested by the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau. 

The arrested suspect has been identified as a close associate of Gamage Saranga Pradeep alias ‘Welle Saranga’, who is a notorious organised criminal figure and a large-scale drug trafficker, police said. 

The suspect in question was arrested in the Grandpass area while 26 grams and 890 milligrams of the narcotic substance ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) were also found in his possession. 

According to police, the suspect is also allegedly connected to five murder cases.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow 񟬻' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow 񟬻' emergency hotline introduced (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)