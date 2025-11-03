An organized criminal gang member identified as ‘Madusanka’, who is also known by the alias ‘Samaposha’, has been arrested by the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a close associate of Gamage Saranga Pradeep alias ‘Welle Saranga’, who is a notorious organised criminal figure and a large-scale drug trafficker, police said.

The suspect in question was arrested in the Grandpass area while 26 grams and 890 milligrams of the narcotic substance ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) were also found in his possession.

According to police, the suspect is also allegedly connected to five murder cases.