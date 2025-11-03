Rajarata University lecturers continue their strike action

November 3, 2025   02:08 pm

The Rajarata University Teachers’ Association has announced that it will continue the strike action until all its demands are fulfilled.

The strike has been initiated over several issues, including the failure to appoint a permanent Vice-Chancellor to the Rajarata University.

The trade union action, which began as a token strike, entered its fourth day today (03).

The chairman of the Rajarata University Teachers’ Association, Professor Nalaka Geekiyanage said that authorities should provide prompt solutions in this regard. 

Nalaka Geekianage further stated that the strike is being staged due to the absence of a Vice-Chancellor in the university for almost a year and the rejection of nominations sent to the University Grants Commission without any reason.

“We initiated the strike to voice our strong objections to the crisis situation at the university and the political interference behind this process. Our primary demand is the immediate appointment of one of the three nominees who have already been put forward for the position of Vice-Chancellor. The current acting Vice-Chancellor of the university continues to carry out numerous misdeeds and continues to hold office. Furthermore, these two women, who have been making various misdeeds and questionable decisions independently, as the university registrar, should step down from their positions. Until then, the strike will continue. In the future, we hope to bring together the local community and join together in this strike,” he stated.

