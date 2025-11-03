China to extend visa-free access to several countries

China to extend visa-free access to several countries

November 3, 2025   02:22 pm

China will extend its visa-free entry policy for several European countries, including France, until December 31, 2026, and will add Sweden to the scheme starting November 10, the Foreign Ministry announced Monday.  

The policy allows citizens of eligible countries to travel to China without a visa for short-term visits aimed at boosting tourism, business travel, and cultural exchange, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Beijing first introduced temporary visa-free entry for select nations in 2023 as part of efforts to revive international travel after the pandemic and strengthen global ties. The program currently covers countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Malaysia.

The latest expansion signals China’s continued push to attract foreign visitors and investors, as well as strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation with Europe.

More details on eligibility, duration of stay, and entry requirements are expected to be clarified by authorities in the coming days.

--Agencies 

