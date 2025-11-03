Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia discuss strengthening maritime cooperation

Saudi Arabia has expressed willingness to enhance relations with Sri Lanka through technical collaboration, investment expansion, and knowledge exchange to modernize the fisheries and marine sectors.

This was conveyed by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka, Khalid bin Hamoud Al-Kahtani, during a discussion aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia held at the Ministry of Fisheries.

The meeting took place between Ramalingam Chandrasekhar, the Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources and Ambassador Khalid bin Hamoud Al-Kahtani.

During the meeting, Minister Chandrasekhar commended the remarkable progress achieved by Saudi Arabia under its “Vision 2030” development plan, particularly in the areas of aquaculture, fisheries management, marine research, and aquatic resource development. He emphasized that Sri Lanka is dedicated to advancing its blue economy by capitalizing on its rich marine biodiversity and strategic location in the Indian Ocean.

The discussions covered a wide range of key areas, including aquaculture development, technology transfer, bilateral cooperation in shrimp farming technologies, fisheries biosecurity, and technical assistance in feed production and design, the Ministry of Fisheries said in a statement.

Minister Chandrasekhar also highlighted the attractive investment opportunities available for Saudi investors in Sri Lanka’s fisheries and aquatic sectors, alongside the government’s supportive policies encouraging foreign participation.

Both sides explored possibilities for technical and educational exchanges, joint marine research initiatives, and training programs for young technical professionals.

Minister Chandrasekhar expressed confidence that this bilateral engagement would pave the way for sustainable marine resource management and make a significant contribution to Sri Lanka’s maritime economic development.