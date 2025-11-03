US$ 1.2 billion worth of vehicles imported in first 9 months, Sept. records highest expenditure

Sri Lanka imported vehicles worth more than US$ 1.2 billion during the first nine months of 2025, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has confirmed.

According to the External Sector Performance Report of the CBSL, vehicle imports in September alone amounted to US$ 286 million dollars.

Sri Lanka resumed vehicle imports for both personal and commercial use in February this year, following strict restrictions imposed in 2020.

Accordingly, the highest monthly expenditure on vehicle imports this year was recorded in September.

The monthly expenditure on vehicle imports into the country for 2025 is shown below in millions of US dollars:

January - 29.1

February - 22.3

March - 54.0

April - 145.6

May - 125.2

June - 169.6

July - 206.0

August - 255.7

September – 286.0