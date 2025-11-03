Bail application of Ali Roshan to be heard in December

November 3, 2025   03:44 pm

The Colombo High Court has scheduled a hearing for December 15 to consider the bail application filed by Samarappulige Niraj Roshan alias ‘Ali Roshan’, who has been sentenced to prison for being in possession of an elephant without a valid permit.

The case was taken up before the Colombo High Court bench of judges Manjula Thilakaratne and Lanka Jayaratne today (03), Ada Derana reporter said.

During the proceedings, Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara, appearing for the Attorney General, requested court to grant permission to file objections to the bail application.

The bench further ordered that any objections related to the case be submitted by November 28.

Subsequently, the hearing on the bail application was scheduled for December 15.

Samarappulige Niraj Roshan, alias ‘Ali Roshan’, who was convicted on two counts of being in possession of an elephant without a valid permit, was sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment by a three-judge bench of the Colombo High Court.

 ‘Ali Roshan’ has filed the bail application before the Colombo High Court through his lawyers, requesting that he be released on bail until the appeal that has been filed against the prison sentence before the Supreme Court is heard and the final verdict is pronounced.

