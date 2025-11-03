Two former senior state officials arrested on corruption charges

Two former senior state officials arrested on corruption charges

November 3, 2025   03:51 pm

Two former senior state officials have been apprehended on corruption charges by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Accordingly, former General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways Sumathipala Mahanama Abeywickrama has been arrested today (03) at 9:15 a.m., while Sarathchandra Gunaratna Jayathilaka, the former Director of the State Engineering Corporation of Sri Lanka has been arrested at 10:15 a.m. by officers of the Bribery Commission.

Sumathipala Mahanama Abeywickrama has been arrested in connection with an incident where, following a formal disciplinary inquiry conducted under Section XLVIII, Clause 1 of the Establishments Code, a railway driver was found guilty and ordered to be dismissed from service with immediate effect by the then General Manager of Railways, B.A.P. Ariyarathna. However, Abeywickrama is alleged to have altered that disciplinary order and taken steps not to dismiss the said railway driver, thereby granting him an undue benefit.

Meanwhile, Sarathchandra Gunaratna Jayathilaka has been arrested for allegedly deploying employees and property of the State Engineering Corporation—without following proper procedures—for renovation work at the United National Party (UNP) headquarters ‘Sirikotha’, causing a loss of over Rs. 1.6 million to the Corporation and conferring an unlawful benefit to the UNP.

The two suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court, the Bribery Commission said in a statement.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)