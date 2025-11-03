UGC to conduct inquiry into alleged sexual assault on female student by Wayamba University lecturer

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will conduct a formal investigation into an incident where a lecturer at the Wayamba University allegedly detained a female student in his residence and sexually assaulted her, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

The Prime Minister made this statement while responding to a question from journalists today (03), after participating in the ceremony held to officially hand over the National Institute of Technology, constructed under the assistance of the Government of Korea at the Wayamba University.

She further said that the inquiry will be carried out by a committee functioning independently and impartially, ensuring fairness throughout the process.

After the ceremony, a group of university students, including the current Student Union President, arrived to lodge complaints regarding the incident. Two of those students had the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and provide both written and verbal accounts of the alleged incident.