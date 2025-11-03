Three-wheeler driver killed after being hit by train in Ragama

The driver of a three-wheeler has died after being hit by a train near the Walpola railway station in Ragama.

He had driven the three-wheeler carelessly across the railway level crossing adjacent to the Walpola railway station, police reported.

The driver had died on the spot, while the two female relatives who were travelling in the back of the three-wheeler sustained serious injuries.

Following the incident, they were admitted to the Ragama Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

Eyewitnesses have stated that the driver of the three-wheeler was driving through the level crossing while the train signals and bells were ringing and the gate was closed.