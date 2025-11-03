Three-wheeler driver killed after being hit by train in Ragama

Three-wheeler driver killed after being hit by train in Ragama

November 3, 2025   04:49 pm

The driver of a three-wheeler has died after being hit by a train near the Walpola railway station in Ragama.

He had driven the three-wheeler carelessly across the railway level crossing adjacent to the Walpola railway station, police reported.

The driver had died on the spot, while the two female relatives who were travelling in the back of the three-wheeler sustained serious injuries.

Following the incident, they were admitted to the Ragama Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

Eyewitnesses have stated that the driver of the three-wheeler was driving through the level crossing while the train signals and bells were ringing and the gate was closed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)

Education reforms will pave the way for all students to be graduates - Dy Minister (English)