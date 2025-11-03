Six arrested in relation to seizure of fishing vessel with over 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (03) granted permission for the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) to detain and question six suspects, in connection with the seizure of 251.18 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and 85 kilograms of heroin from a multi-day fishing vessel operating off the western coast of Sri Lanka.

The suspects, arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau, were produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama earlier today.

Accordingly, the Magistrate permitted PNB officers to detain the suspects until November 8 for questioning.

During today’s hearing, officers of the PNB informed court that narcotics had been discovered on board a multi-day fishing vessel named ‘Seedevi’, which was intercepted by the Sri Lanka Navy while allegedly transporting narcotics in western waters. The vessel was then brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

Police further informed court that the six suspects were arrested under charges of importing and trafficking narcotics.

As investigations into the incident are still ongoing, the Police Narcotics Bureau requested court approval to detain and interrogate the suspects until November 8.

The Chief Magistrate, accepting the request, granted permission for the suspects to remain in police custody until that date.

The Magistrate also instructed the Police Narcotics Bureau to report the progress of the investigations to court on November 8.

The Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation on high seas west of Sri Lanka and apprehended six suspects along with a multi-day fishing trawler believed to be involved in smuggling of narcotic substances on November 2.

The narcotic-laden trawler and the suspects were then brought to the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour.

A special investigation at the Dikkowita Harbour by the Police Narcotic Bureau confirmed the Navy’s seizure included 250.18kg of crystal methamphetamine and 85kg of heroin.