Vehicular movement along the Colombo–Kandy main road will be restricted in Kadawatha due to construction work related to the Central Expressway Project, Sri Lanka Police have announced.

According to the Road Development Authority (RDA), a bridge is scheduled to be constructed across the Colombo–Kandy main road in Bandarawatta, Kadawatha under two phases, from November 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

To facilitate the construction of the bridge, temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed along the Colombo–Kandy main road.

Accordingly:

During the first phase, one lane of the two-lane section of the road from Colombo to Kandy in Bandarawatta, Kadawatha will be cordoned off.

During the second phase, since bridge construction will be carried out on the Kandy to Colombo direction, one lane of that section will be closed during that period.

The Police Media Division noted that, as the lane closures will alternate by direction, traffic congestion is expected along the Colombo–Kandy Road throughout the entire construction period.

Therefore, police have requested all motorists using the Colombo–Kandy road to use the Kadawatha Outer Circular Road as an alternative route whenever possible during the construction period.