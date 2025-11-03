Couple linked to Dubai Kudu Dilini arrested in Kegalle

A couple allegedly connected to a female drug trafficker known by the aliases ‘Dubai Kudu Dilini’ and ‘Kandy Queen’, who is believed to be operating a narcotics distribution network in Sri Lanka from Dubai, has been arrested by the Kegalle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit.

The suspects, a 46-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were taken into custody in Walakadayawa, Kegalle.

According to police, 40 grams and 20 milligrams of heroin were found in the possession of the male suspect while the female suspect was found with 5 grams and 520 milligrams of heroin, packed in several small sachets.

The motorcycle used by the suspects has also been seized by police.

Following their arrest, both suspects were presented to the Kegalle Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) for medical examination and then produced before Kegalle Magistrate Shashika Mithuna Arachchi.

The Magistrate ordered that the two suspects be remanded for seven days pending further investigations.