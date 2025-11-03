Training institute in Mawanella suspended for issuing fake NVQ certificates

November 3, 2025   07:01 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has temporarily suspended a training institute operating in Mawanella for allegedly issuing fraudulent NVQ certificates required for foreign employment.

The Bureau authorises private institutions to conduct foreign employment training programs only if they are approved by the Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission (TVEC).

The institute in question initially operated from Kandy and was certified to conduct training programs for the position of domestic housekeeping assistants.

However, investigations revealed that the institute violated these regulations by producing and selling fake NVQ certificates to trainees.

Although the institute began conducting training programs in the Mawanella branch from February 5, the branch had not obtained TVEC approval. Further inquiries revealed that the institute was issuing fraudulent certificates to individuals aspiring to work abroad as domestic assistants.

Following the investigation, the SLBFE has temporarily suspended the operations of the training institute while further investigations are being conducted by the Bureau’s internal audit division.

