Decision to extend school hours taken after discussions with all parties: PM Harini

The decision to extend school hours by half an hour was taken after discussions with all relevant parties, including trade unions, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated.

The Prime Minister noted that it is normal for different opinions to arise when making changes.

However, the Graded Principals’ Association says that the government has decided to extend school hours without conducting any proper study or analysis.

Speaking at a media briefing today (03), the General Secretary of the Association Nimal Mudunkotuwa said that the government should disclose the reasons behind this decision.

The President of the All Ceylon United Teachers’ Union, Venerable Yalwela Pannasekara Thero stated that there has been no consensus expressed so far during discussions regarding this decision.

However, while commenting to media in Kuliyapitiya about the decision to extend school hours, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya expressed the following:

“We have been discussing this with professional unions throughout this year. Not only that, we have also discussed it with teachers and principals. Through that process, we decided to increase school hours by half an hour. About two weeks ago, the Ministry also issued a circular regarding this. The model timetable has been sent to principals. It is normal for different opinions to arise when making such a change. At the grassroots level, I don’t see major opposition claiming that it’s impossible to implement this.”