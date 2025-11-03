One-day NIC service extended to Kurunegala office

The one-day service for issuing National Identity Cards (NICs) which was limited to the head office of the Department for Registration of Persons has been extended.

Accordingly, the one-day service operations of the North Western Provincial Office of the Department for Registration of Persons commenced today (03).

The Department issuing a statement said, residents of the North Western Province will be able to obtain National Identity Cards and other related services more conveniently through one-day service from today.

The Department for Registration of Persons North Western Provincial Office is situated in Kurunegala.