One-day NIC service extended to Kurunegala office

One-day NIC service extended to Kurunegala office

November 3, 2025   07:52 pm

The one-day service for issuing National Identity Cards (NICs) which was limited to the head office of the Department for Registration of Persons has been extended.

Accordingly, the one-day service operations of the North Western Provincial Office of the Department for Registration of Persons commenced today (03).

The Department issuing a statement said, residents of the North Western Province will be able to obtain National Identity Cards and other related services more conveniently through one-day service from today.

The Department for Registration of Persons North Western Provincial Office is situated in Kurunegala.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

PM briefs teachers, students on education reforms, says no objections to extending school hours (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

Buddhist clergy has a major role to play to end the drug menace  President (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-02

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin