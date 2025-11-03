Tourist arrivals in October top 165,000

Tourist arrivals in October top 165,000

November 3, 2025   08:43 pm

A total of 165,193 tourists have arrived in the country in the month of October, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows. This is a 21.5% increase compared to arrival figures from October 2024.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 48,113 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 29.1%. Furthermore, 12,934 persons from the United Kingdom, 11,496 from Russia, 10,864 from China and 9,753 German nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of October.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 1,890,687 with the release of the latest figures for September.

Among them, 423,405 individuals are from India, 174,827 from the UK, 133,640 from Russia and 116,741 are from Germany, the SLTDA noted.

