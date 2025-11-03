Wana Surakuma Joint Operations Centre launched to protect Sri Lankas forests

November 3, 2025   09:10 pm

The ‘Wana Surakuma Joint Operations Centre’, established with the aim of protecting Sri Lanka’s natural forest resources and combating forest crimes, was inaugurated today (03) at the Ministry of Environment premises.

Minister of Environment Dr. Dhammika Patabendi graced as the chief guest while Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody was also present at the occasion.

The new operational centre operates under the Ministry of Environment and represents multiple institutions to build a strong security network. This unit consists of representatives from the Department of Wildlife Conservation, the Department of Forest Conservation, the Police Special Task Force and the tri-services.

Through this joint approach, it will be possible to more effectively coordinate the tasks from collecting information on forest crimes to conducting immediate operations, and to act promptly against threats to the country’s forest resources, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

A key element of this joint operations centre is collecting information on forest crimes through public participation. For this purpose, the unit introduced a 24-hour hotline telephone number of 1995. The public will be provided with the opportunity to provide the unit with reliable information about damage to forest systems and associated wildlife.

