GovPay processes over Rs. 1 billion in digital payments

GovPay processes over Rs. 1 billion in digital payments

November 3, 2025   09:52 pm

GovPay, a secure and user-friendly online platform designed to facilitate digital payments for Sri Lanka’s government services, has successfully processed over Rs. 1 billion in transactions, the Ministry of Digital Economy stated.

The platform allows citizens and businesses to safely and conveniently make payments for various government-related transactions, including taxes, fines, utility bills, education fees, and other service charges via banks and digital financial channels.

As of today (03), 40,969 transactions amounting to Rs. 1,007,997,008 have been completed through GovPay, involving 200 government institutions, the Ministry noted.

GovPay is a project managed by LankaPay, the country’s national payment network, under the supervision of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). The platform ensures enhanced control, accuracy, security, and transparency in government financial transactions while modernizing revenue collection processes.

GovPay was launched in February 2025 under the leadership of the President and the Minister of Digital Economy, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and is being implemented in multiple phases.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera advocates for programs to foster entrepreneurial mindset among youth (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Petitions filed by ex-Minister Keheliya's family members against assets freeze dismissed by SC (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Govt. will only take policy-based decisions; PM on education reforms (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

Six arrested over seizure of 335kg of narcotics detained for questioning (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025-11-03

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Nearly Rs. 5 billion worth of 'Ice' and heroin seized from multi-day fishing vessel by SL Navy (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)

Forest Conservation Centre to be inaugurated tomorrow ' 1995 ' emergency hotline introduced (English)