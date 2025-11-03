Three-wheeler driver killed in accident near Moragahahena

November 3, 2025   10:26 pm

A three-wheeler driver has died following an accident near the Moragahahena town, where his vehicle overturned and collided with a car, police stated.

The deceased has been identified as a 46-year-old resident of Homagama.

According to police, the three-wheeler had been traveling from Horana towards Moragahahena, when it suddenly overturned near the town and veered onto the opposite lane, colliding with a car heading from Moragahahena towards Horana.

The three-wheeler driver succumbed to his injuries upon admission to the Horana Base Hospital.

Further investigations are underway.

