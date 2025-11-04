Showers expected in several areas after 2pm today

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Northern provinces and in Trincomalee district after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other areas of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Ampara district during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.