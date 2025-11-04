Third phase of excavation at Chemmani mass grave postponed

November 4, 2025   06:21 am

The third phase of excavation work at the Chemmani mass grave has been postponed due to rainwater accumulating inside the burial site.

During the first two phases of excavation conducted so far at the Chemmani mass grave, 240 human skeletal remains were identified, of which 239 skeletons were exhumed.

Since funds have already been allocated for the third phase of excavation, a team comprising Jaffna Magistrate S. Lenin Kumar, the Judicial Medical Officer and attorneys, among others, had visited the site to inspect and discuss the continuation of the excavation work.

During their inspection, it was observed that rainwater had collected inside the grave.

Accordingly, it has been decided that the team will revisit the excavation site on January 19, 2026 to reassess the situation and decide on the commencement of the third phase of excavation work.

